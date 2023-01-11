Some rights activists want all bar proprietors hosting minors to be arrested as more children are of late seen on social media displaying errant behavior beyond what is expected for their age.

The call for action follows a TikTok torture video in which a half-naked female teenager is seen being flogged by a group of young women. One suspect has been arrested as investigations into the matter continue.

Dr. Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG) appeals to security entities to swing in action and have bar owners defying the law as regards child protection apprehended.

She has meanwhile appealed to parents and guardians not to abdicate their role as sole child protectors.