Government has been asked to decentralize the Electoral Commission (EC) services at village or regional level.

The call has been made by Godber Tumushabe, an associate director at Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies during a high-level National Dialogue on Constitutional Affairs held in Kampala on Wednesday morning.

Tumushabe said that citizens should organize their own elections at regional level to ensure more accountability.

The national dialogue has attracted 100 key stakeholders in Uganda’s democratic journey; including the Electoral Commission, Uganda Human Rights Commission, Members of Parliament, political party representatives, academia, and election observers, among others.

Running under the theme, “Citizen sovereignty and the quest for credible free and fair elections in Uganda”, it has been organised by the NGO Forum and supported by USAID.