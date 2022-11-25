Meagre and uncoordinated funding towards sensitization initiatives against gender-based violence (GBV) is stalling the fight.

This is according to human rights activists under the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) as the world today launces 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

While launching the campaign at their offices in Ntida, the FOWODE Director of Programs, Elizabeth Ampeirwe said that while the National Development Plan-III recognizes the need for mindset change in combating GBV, the structures mandated with this role are grossly underfunded.

The Global 16 Days Campaign is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls and it runs annually from November 25th to 10th December, the Human Rights Day.

Meanwhile, a new study by the UN Women indicated that on average, more than five women or girls were killed every hour by someone in their own family in 2021.