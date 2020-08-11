By Benjamin Jumbe

The Foundation for Human Rights Initiative has challenged the Local Defence Unit personnel to desist from any form of brutality when once re-engaged.

This comes shortly after the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces announced that the auxiliary force is to resume operations.

UPDF spokesperson Brig-Gen. Flavia Byekwaso says only those that have undergone and completed the training will resume night operations in support of the Police force to curb criminal activities.

Speaking to KFM, the Foundation’s executive director Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana says the LDU personnel must ensure total discipline and avoid the kind of torture meted on civilians in the past.