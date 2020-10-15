

Human rights activists have condemned the police raid of the offices of the opposition National Unity Platform led by Kyadondo East Member of parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Yesterday police sealed off the NUP offices in Kamwokya and confiscated documents, branding materials, CCTV cameras, and other gadgets.

According to Kyagulanyi, his presidential nominations and an unspecified amount of cash were also taken away, with just one day left for aspirants to return the forms and requisite signatures to the Electoral Commission.

However, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said police only collected military attire that was allegedly being used by the political outfit illegally.

Dr Living Stone Ssewanyana, the executive director of Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, tells KFM that this is not the right time for police to collect the so called military attire from politicians because they may be seen as partisans as the country prepares for general elections.