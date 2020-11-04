Human rights activists have condemned the brutality by police officers seen on the last day of presidential nominations yesterday.

Dr. Livingstone Sewanyana, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, says although the first nomination day that saw three generals cleared was peaceful, the brutality meted on some opposition candidates like Robert Kyagulanyi on the final day was uncalled for.

Sewanyana has poked holes in a recent initiative by police boss, Martins Okoth Ochola to hand out manuals with guidelines to officers saying it was all in vain, as yesterday officers did the exact opposite of the guidelines recommend.

He also tasks the Electoral Commission to stand independently and ensure a safe, free and fair electoral process.

The Electoral Commission yesterday confirmed 11 candidates for 2021 presidential race, pitting incumbent Yoweri Museveni against 9 challengers.