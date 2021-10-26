By Ivan Ssenabulya

Human Rights activists have rallied Ugandans to condemn President Museveni’s statements on schools reopening.

Schools have been closed for almost two years since March 2020, following the covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

President Museveni has on several occasions responded to those pressuring him to reopen schools, that it is a matter of saving lives, therefore the huge number of teenage pregnancies is endurable.

Speaking at a virtual meeting on ‘COVID-19 and the Media’ the Executive Director Centre for Constitutional Governance Sarah Bireetesaid president Museveni’s statements promote violation of child rights.

According to the 2020 Police crime report 14,134 cases of defilement were reported with a 3.8% increase compared to 13,613 cases reported in the previous year 2019.