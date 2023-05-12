The Executive Director for Food and Adequate Living Rights, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) wants government to institute a national food reserve system to address food insecurity across the country.

Mr. David Kabanda who has since threatened to drag government to court over its failure to solve the food insecurity challenge wants the line ministry to streamline the national food system.

“Since 1995, Uganda’s government has refused to establish what we call a food reserve system. It is a constitutional legal obligation on them but they have refused,” Kabanda said.

He decries claims that some food companies are not regulated especially those dealing in farm inputs which pose both health and economic risks to consumers who continue to dig deep into their pockets to purchase fake products.

He has meanwhile welcomed a move by the Cabinet to okay the establishment of a separate entity to regulate animal feeds in the country