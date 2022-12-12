Rights activists are demanding government to uphold the laws in the constitution regarding rights and freedoms of suspects.

The call comes amidst numerous outcries from Ugandans whose family members have been arrested and detained for long without trial in courts.

The uproar is also sparked by the recent arrest and detention of National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) president, Joseph Kabuleta over sectarianism charges.

In a press conference organized by NEED, human activist also former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Dr. Miria Matembe, and the former Inspector General of Government, Wasswa Lule, showed disappointment in the government they served, saying it hasn’t done enough to investigate the ongoing abductions, arrests, and detention of Ugandans without following due process.

Matembe demanded that government should ensure that all persons who are missing right from the 2021 general elections are set free or be produced in court if they have a case to answer.

She also condemned the continued bail denial to the two legislators Muhammed Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana who have been on remand for almost two years.