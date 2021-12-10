By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders is seeking amendment of laws affecting their work across the country.

In their message for commemoration of the Human Rights Day event held in Kampala, the coalition’s Executive Director, Robert Kirenga said that provisions like Section 44 Non- Governmental Organizations Act prevents NGOs from participating in some political issues but that what is political is not clearly defined.

He also says provisions in the Anti-Money Laundering Act under which only a commercial bank declares money received suspicious and alerts the Financial Intelligence Authority without informing a specific NGO affected.

Kirenga says as such most of their accounts have been frozen under unclear circumstances.

Rights defenders yesterday launched an advocacy report titled, “Human Rights Defenders at Crossroads”