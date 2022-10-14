The Human Rights Network for Journalists has described the signing into law of the computer misuse bill by the president as very sad and unfortunate.

This comes shortly after President Yoweri Museveni assented to the Computer Misuse Amendment Bill into an Act yesterday.

The law has been viewed by various stakeholders including human rights defenders as a tool to stifle Ugandans’freedom of expression.

The executive director of the network, Robert Ssempala tells KFM that this is a great blow to investigative and citizen journalism, vowing to have it challenged in the courts of law.

Following the president’s approval, a person found guilty of recording another person’s voice or video without authorized access to personal information will be fined Shs10 million or imprisoned for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.