The newly signed Anti-Homosexuality law continues to draw mixed reactions from a cross-section of Ugandans.

While some activists, religious leaders, and a section of the general public have welcomed it as a step in the right direction regarding preserving the country’s moral fibre, some human rights defenders have expressed worry about the fate of their work.

Joan Amek, the Executive Director of Rella Women’s Foundation says this law was not enacted in good faith and will only serve to worsen their work environment in terms of safety.

“We are wondering are we safe, are we not safe. So even just doing my work as an activist has been sabotaged because there’s continuous fear of arrest, execution, we are worried,” Amek told KFM.

Penalties under the new legislation include a 10-year jail term for anyone who engages in same-sex relationships or identifies as queer.

The legislation also prescribes death penalty for aggravated offences, in cases of sexual abuse against a minor, a disabled person, or where a victim of abuse is infected with a life-long illness.

Members of the public will also be required to report to the authorities any form of homosexual abuse against children or other vulnerable people.