BY AFP

Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child, after a pregnancy the singer flaunted in a radical revamp of normally covered-up maternity style.

The entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

People Magazine confirmed the celebrity birth, citing a source close to the couple who said they are at home with the baby and that “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents.”

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to an AFP request for confirmation.

No other details, including the child’s name, have been made public.

The Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 34, in recent years has become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Rumors that she and A$AP Rocky, 33, were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official.