By Juliet Nalwooga

Police has revealed that 45 people are confirmed to have so far died from the 2-day riots following the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Kyagulanyi in Luuka district on 18th November.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, 39 of the fatalities are male while 6 are female, 42 of the dead bodies have already been claimed from Mulago city mortuary.

These range from ages 19-40 years old.

Enanga has told journalists in Kampala that clean-up operations to crackdown all manner of criminality are still ongoing.

“So far 836 suspects have been arrested from the riots with 362 of these charged in court and 330 have been remanded to prison.”

Last week police clashed over the number of fatalities from the demonstrations with the police publicist Fred Enanga placing the figure at 28, hours after the Director of Police Medical Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga revealed that the city mortuary at Mulago National Referral hospital had recorded 37 bodies from the riots.