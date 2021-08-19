By Benjamin Jumbe

The state minister for environment Beatrice Anywar has warned that water levels in the country are to continue increasing.

This follows concerns by some legislators over a number of people displaced by the rising water levels especially those who live close to water bodies.

Addressing fellow legislators, Anywar said encroachment on natural ecosystems and degradation of the environment has played a part in the environmental challenges like floods that the country is facing.

She has advised people in flood-prone areas to move to safer places as the government works to restore the degraded ecosystems.