Police have revealed that they have not yet started combing the fire scene at the Makerere University’s Main Building because KCCA engineers are still carrying out a risk assessment.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has told journalists that a search panel that includes experts from the police forensics department await a report from Kampala Capital City Authority engineers to start extracting samples from the fire scene.

On Sunday, a fire gutted Makerere University’s Ivory Tower, an iconic structure of one of Africa’s oldest universities shattering offices to include that of the vice chancellor, and Finance.

A security guard and another police officer who were supposed to be on duty that night were arrested for allegedly absconding duty.