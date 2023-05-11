River Katonga in Gomba district has burst its banks, paralysing traffic flow on Thursday morning.

Police have consequently issued an alert to road users using the Kampala-Masaka highway advising them to use alternative routes.

According to Police, the water levels at Katonga River have risen significantly, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians attempting to cross.

Travellers from Kampala are now encouraged to utilize the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative.

While individuals travelling from Masaka are advised to take the Masaka-Ssembabule road as a diversion.

“For your safety, we strongly advise using alternative routes while we collaborate with @UNRA_UG to address the situation promptly,” Police’s tweet reads in part.

Motorists have also been advised to exercise caution, follow traffic instructions, and watch out for further updates.