At least 37 people have lost their lives in accidents on Ugandan roads over the Easter long weekend.

The toll includes the death of nine family members including two children who were on Good Friday afternoon killed in an accident involving a Toyota Alphard vehicle and a fuel truck in Lwengo district.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday morning at the police headquarters, the Traffic Police Directorate spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima said a total of 76 accidents were registered between April 7th (Good Friday) and April 10th (Easter Monday) .

Out of these, 28 were fatal, 40 were serious and 8 were minor crashes.

“There were 113 victims out of these crashes, 37 died and 76 sustained serious injuries.” Ms. Nampiima told journalists.

She has also given full details of the category of user passengers who perished in the crashes registered.

“For the driver, One driver died and 8 were injured, 10 motorcyclists died, 22 got serious injuries, one pedal cyclist died and 2 got injured, Three passengers on motorcycles died and 15 sustained serious injuries, 2 passengers in Taxi’s died and 4 sustained serious, 8 passengers in other vehicles died and 12 sustained injuries and 12 pedestrians also died bringing the total number of the dead to 37,” said Ms. Nampiima.

She has attributed the accidents to careless overtaking which resulted into four fatal accidents and overspeeding (resulting into 29 crashes where 11 were fatal), unknown causes (where 10 accidents were registered, six being fatal and three serious), and sudden turning.