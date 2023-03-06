By Mike Sebalu

A total of 71 people died in road accidents that happened last week across the country, KFM has learnt. According to Traffic Police, 322 people were involved in accidents last week.

Out of the 361 accidents that happened, 64 were fatal, 181 serious, and 116 were minor.

Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate spokesperson says Kampala Metropolitan North, East, and Wamala regions had the most fatalities last week.

She appealed to all road users to be cautious while using the roads.

She made the remarks on Monday, March 6 while addressing the press at police headquarters in Naguru.