The Traffic Police Directorate has revealed that road crashes claimed 77 people last week with half of the victims being pedestrians..

While addressing journalists at the police head offices in Naguru, the Traffic Police Directorate spokesperson, Michael Kananura noted that among the dead, 22 (30%) were pedestrians, and 07 about (09%) were passengers on motorcycles.

He says this a worrying trend because “Pedestrians don’t have much of a chance when hit by vehicles. Many pedestrians are not used to traffic and many do not know how dangerous the road is.”

399 other road crash victims sustained injuries.

Police have attributed most of the crashes to careless overtaking and speeding.

Kananura has meanwhile revealed that this week, they will roll out operations on all errant drivers and boda boda riders without helmets, reflective jackets, and driving permits.