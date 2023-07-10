A total of 77 people died in road crashes that occurred in various parts of the country in one week, police say.

Additionally, 441 people are nursing injuries sustained from accidents recorded between 3rd and 9th of July 2023, with most of the victims being motorcyclists and their passengers.

Traffic police spokesperson, Micheal Kananura says the most lethal road crash incident of the week was recorded at Ayabo along the Karuma-Pakwach road where a vehicle registration number UAW 943A overturned, killing four occupants on the spot and leaving two others with serious injuries. The dead included former Erute North legislator, Charles Angiro Gutmoi.

Another crash involved businessman Apollo Nyegamehe commonly known as Aponye who met his death at Itojo along the Ntungamo-Mbarara road, on Thursday night.

Aponye was moving into a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UBF 300Z when his driver rammed into a Fuso number UAZ 767D.