Government has issued ten priorities it will consider in the next budget of 2023/24 with road maintenance being the top priority.

The budget is projected to increase from Shs48.1 trillion in the current financial year to Shs49.9 trillion in the coming one.

Speaking on the KFM VPN show over the weekend, the permanent secretary to the finance ministry and secretary to the treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi sais government will not construct new roads in the financial year but will instead maintain the existing infrastructure and work on the collapsing dry roads.

He says second on top of the list is peace and security since it is the engine for everything to be a success.

According to Ggoobi, government is also going to construct more substations and transmission lines to connect more people to the national electricity grid.

Other priorities are the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Irrigation, construct more industrial parks, inject more money in science-based research, fully implement the parish development model and scale up Emyooga program.

Government is also targeting the oil and gas sector and capitalizing the Uganda Development Bank and Uganda Development Corporation.