Road safety activists have advised the traffic police directorate to sensitise passengers on the reinstated badges for bus drivers if they are to be effective.

Speaking to KFM, the Founder of Hope for Victims of Traffic Accidents (HOVITA), Sam Bambanza says drivers are not entirely to blame for the increasing road crashes but rather the bus companies they work for.

According to Bambanza, companies need to put in place safety and monitoring systems to ensure they supervise the speed of drivers while on the road and also appeal for hiring more drivers.

He has also appealed to police to provide toll-free numbers to passengers to help them report complaints.

On Monday, police gave bus owners one week to submit particulars of bus drivers to the ministry of works and transport to enable bus drivers acquire badges that will be used to track their movements.