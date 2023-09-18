The Directorate Traffic and Road Safety Directorate in the Uganda Police Force has warned road users against indiscipline as schools reopen today for the third term.

The directorate spokesperson Micheal Kananura (SP) yesterday told KFM by telephone that parents should take centre stage in protecting learners as they send them back to school.

“This is a reminder to all parents out there that as schools are opened, we of course anticipate many increased activities on the road in regards to motorists on different roads in parts of the country and this might lead to increased accidents along the roads…parents and other motorists on different roads to be observant in regards to rules of the roads in order to make sure that our children are safe on these roads.” Mr Kananura also warned against overloading.

“We have to be careful when we come to the way we load our people. Many motorists including taxi operators tend to put excess passengers in front seats causing them to interfere with safe driving. Of course, our traffic officers are deployed on different roads to ensure such things don’t happen as children report back to school,”

he said.

Mr Kananura added:“We normally see many boda bodas carrying children to schools without helmets. Let these children as they get to these boda bodas get helmets and those who are picked in the evening be treated

the same way, that’s the only way we shall be sure that they are safe.”

Boda boda riders are required to carry one child in the company of another older person for support.