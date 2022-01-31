By Nation Africa
At least seven people have been confirmed dead and 13 others left nursing injuries at Mandera County Referral Hospital after a matatu they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mandera on Monday morning.
The 14-seater matatu plying the Mandera Arabia road had left the Arabia township at about 6 am before running over the explosive less than 8 kilometers to Mandera town at around 7 am.
“I boarded the matatu at Arabia township ready for Mandera town where I operate a shop. We were just about to get to the tarmac road when the worst happened,” Mr Abdi Dube, a survivor said.
