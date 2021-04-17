By Jessica Sabano



Police in Nagalama are investigating a case of aggravated robbery after suspected thugs raided the ancestral home of the deceased Kampala archbishop, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in Kyabakadde, Mukono District.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire on Friday said around 15 unidentified masked thugs armed with machetes, sticks and breaking implements raided the residence at night after cutting the perimeter fence.

