In a turn of events today at People Power officers in Kamwokya, artist Ronald Mayinja commonly identified by his famous song ‘Tuli Kubukenke’ has returned and apologised to the People Power movement (NUP-party) group.

Mayinja who in January this year quit the movement says only joined the Ruling National Resistance Movement party to ascertain if the party Chairman President Yoweri Museveni had bigger plans for the country’s future.

In press briefing attended by People Power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, Mayinja also revealed that he has no intention of standing for any political office, while begging for forgiveness from those who were hurt by his former political decisions.

This comes after five members of parliament formally joined the National Unity Platform-NUP political party.

They are John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County Member of parliament, Patrick Nsamba Oshabe, Kasanda County North, Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, Kawempe North, David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga Busujju county and their Mityana Municipality counterpart, Francis Zaake.

Both John Baptist Nambeshe and Patrick Nsamba Oshabe were elected on the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket.

David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga, Latif Ssebagala Sengendo and Francis Zaake were elected as independents.