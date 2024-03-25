Rotarians have asked the government to review the Universal Education policy and incorporate free sanitary pads to reduce the number of girls dropping out of school.

The vice president of the Rotary Club of Kampala Sunshine Ms Jill Kyatuheire says providing free sanitary pads should be treated as a priority because it determines and affects the level of girls dropping out of school.

“If government is committed to see that the girls’ education improves in the country, I think it should treat this issue as one of the basic needs and very essential and make sure that policies and programs are put in place to ensure that menstrual hygiene and menstrual poverty ends,” she said.

She made the remarks while officiating at the launch of “Breaking the Silence Campaign” where the Rotary Club will be distributing free reusable pads in schools.

Early last week, a consortium of civil society organizations which included Uganda Water and Sanitation Network, World Vision Uganda, and Save the Children among others also renewed calls on the government to honour its promise to remove taxes on sanitary pads to make them more accessible and affordable to poor communities.