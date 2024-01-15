Rotary International (RI) has partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to ensure protection of freshwater ecosystems.

Under a new strategic partnership, Rotary and the UNEP are launching the ‘Community Action for Fresh Water’ initiative, in response to escalating challenges like pollution, climate change, and habitat degradation.

This, according to Rotary International President Gordon McInally, is an initiative set to enhance both the conservation and monitoring of freshwater ecosystems globally.

“Partnering with UNEP empowers Rotary members to significantly contribute to freshwater conservation efforts, beginning with the waterways in their own communities,” said RI President McInally.

In a press statement he explains that through this collaboration, RI members will bring local solutions to global challenges, directly impacting the health and sustainability of their communities.

According to Leticia Carvalho, Head of UNEP’s Marine and Freshwater Branch, freshwater ecosystems are essential for the well-being of our planet, providing crucial services from biodiversity stability to water supply for communities.

“This collaboration amplifies our efforts at the grassroots level, combining Rotary’s community presence with our expertise to make a meaningful impact, and fostering respect for these vital resources”, she said.

She added that building on the success of the ‘Adopt a River for Sustainable Development’ pilot program with Rotary District 9212 in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan, this strategic partnership showcases the potential of linking together community-based environmental efforts. Rotary’s initial 3-year financial commitment to the partnership will fund a range of activities, emphasizing direct action and community involvement.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Rotary clubs including here in Uganda, are also undertaking impactful environmental projects worldwide, with over US$23.7 million invested by The Rotary Foundation to this end.