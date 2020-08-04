

A row between the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and National Unity Platform (NUP) over use of the red color has deepened.

The UPC insists that it’s the duty of the Electoral Commission to redeem their red color that has allegedly been hijacked by NUP.

UPC president James Akena says the party had earlier petitioned the commission to direct NUP leader, Robert Kyagulanyi to drop the Red color that is dominant in both People Power pressure group and the new party, arguing that it was long gazatted for UPC.

Akena’s comments followed remarks by the spokesperson of NUP Joel Ssenyonyi, advising UPC to go to court if they were aggrieved.

Now the Electoral Commission says Kyagulanyi’s party had applied for a change of colors to make Red the most dominant, but the request was turned down because the color is already reserved for the UPC.