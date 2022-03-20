Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda has passed on.

His Excellence Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed the news.

”Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament,” Museveni tweeted.

He adds that he got the information that the speaker had died at 10:30 am.

”I got information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit,” he said.

According to Museveni, the announcement was delayed so his family can be informed first.

More details to follow.