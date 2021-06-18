By Ritah Kemigisa

The Rt. Rev. Patrick Tugume has been named caretaker Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Kaziimba.

Archbishop Kaziimba has made the announcement during today’s funeral of the Rt. Rev. Benon Magezi at Emmanuel Cathedral, Rukungiri.

Bishop Magezi died on 15th June at Mulago Hospital of Covid-19.

According to the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Uganda, when a diocese falls vacant, the Archbishop automatically becomes the Bishop of the Diocese and takes on all ecclesiastical authority.

The Archbishop may, however, appoint a retired Bishop to serve on his behalf as a caretaker Bishop.

Bishop Tugume retired as Bishop of North Kigezi on 8th January 2017, handing over the mantle to Bishop Benon Magezi.

He brings a wealth of experience, local knowledge, and spiritual maturity to the role.

Archbishop Kaziimba called for people to pray for the family of Bishop Benon Magezi and to pray for retired Bishop Patrick Tugume as he takes on the leadership of a grieving Diocese.