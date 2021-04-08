By Juliet Nalwooga

Traffic flow has this morning been disrupted after police diverted some roads in Kampala’s Rubaga Division ahead of the Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga’s burial at Rubaga Cathedral.

According to the traffic guidelines issued by the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, there will be traffic diversions at Nabunya junction, along the Kabusu Round About and Rubaga Hospital at Mutesa Road.

Access to the section of Rubaga Road leading to the cathedral will be restricted to only motorists with stickers coming from Kabuusu round about via Stensera Road and Mugwanya Road via Mutesa Road respectively.

All VIPs will access the cathedral through Kabusu roundabout to Stensera Road and park at Centenary Bank parking yard, and Uganda Martyrs University Social Centre as he clarifies.

Meanwhile the burial will be attended by a few selected persons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archdiocese of Kampala has ask the faithful to participate in the funeral remotely via broadcast and social media.