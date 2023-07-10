Members of the business community in Rukiga district are asking the government to prioritise raising awareness on road safety to reduce carnage.

This follows the death of businessman Apollo Nyegamehe in a road crash last Thursday.

Specifically, the business people in Muhanga say it is unfortunate that they have lost a strong pillar due to preventable death.

The vehicle in which he was travelling rammed into a stationary Fuso lorry at Itojo, along the Mbarara- Kabale highway in Ntungamo district.

A requiem mass is set to be held this morning at Rubaga Cathedral in honour of Nyegamehe, commonly known as Aponye who was also at the time of demise was also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson of Rukiga District.

The body will tomorrow be taken to St Luke Muhinga Church in Rukiga district where he will be laid to rest at his ancestral home on Wednesday.