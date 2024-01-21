Police in Rukungiri district are probing a fatal road crash involving motorcycle registration number UDY 134Y that last evening claimed the life of Austin Abaho, 26, a volunteer at Nyakibale hospital and resident of Kebison Town Council.

Elly Maate the Kigezi region police spokesperson says, “It’s alleged that the deceased left work at Nyakibale hospital last night at about 01:25 riding the motor cycle to Kebison and that when he reached a place called Katogo, he hit a pothole, lost control and hit a metallic side road guard. He was alone on the motorcycle and he died on the spot”.

He says his body has been taken to Nyakibale hospital mortuary for postmortem and his motorcycle parked at CCPS Rukungiri pending IOV inspection.