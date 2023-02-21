Rukungiri district residents have asked President Yoweri Museveni to declare homosexuality in the country illegal and criminal if government is to avert the vice that has allegedly spread in schools across the country.

Uganda’s mainstream and social media has in the recent past been awash with alleged cases of homosexuality among students, something that has attracted the attention of the Ministry of Education and President Museveni.

Speaking at the ongoing Citizens Information Fora dubbed Baraza initiatives being implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister, the residents reported that similar rumours have started surfacing in various schools in Rukungiri, asking the government to act immediately.

The southern division chairperson in Rukungiri district, Bernard Mukumi says parents are leaving in fear over the same and government should act as opposed to just speaking.