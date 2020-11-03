

By Elly Katahinga

The Ntungamo chief magistrate court presided over by Sarah Mponye Kolya has adjourned Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana’s case to 20th January, 2021 when he will appear for the next hearing.

The case has been rescheduled for the next year after Rukutana failed to appear in court today, but the criminal summons will stay.

According to his lawyers led by Murangira Owen of LSA Advocates, Rukutana could not appear in court in person today due to ill health.

State prosecution led by Eunice Mbaine did not object to the extension of court bail but said that the investigations are still ongoing and need ample time to be completed.

Rukutana is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, malicious damage, assault and four counts of threatening violence to several complainants following the violence that marred the Rushenyi county NRM primaries on 5th September 2020.

The minister however denied the charges and is now expected to reappear before court on the 20th January 2021.