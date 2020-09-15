The State Minister for Labor Mwesigwa Rukutana accused of attempted murder, assault, malicious damage and threatening violence is expected to appear in court today for his bail ruling.

Rukutana is expected to appear before Ntungamo court chief magistrate Sarah Mpnye via Zoom.

Prosecution states that on 5th September at Kagugu village in Ntungamo District, Rukutana and others still at large assaulted Julius Niwamanya by occasioning him to actual bodily harm and also threatened to kill or injure him together with three others.

The others are Stuart Kamukama, Dan Rwibirungi and Moses Kamukama.

It is also alleged that the former Deputy Attorney General, Rukutana also willfully and unlawfully damaged a motor vehicle registration number UAR 840 X Toyota Rav 4 type which belongs to Moses Muhumuza.

This comes after Rukutana recently was captured on a video that went viral on social media showing how he grabbed a gun from one of his body guards and started shooting at a vehicle of supporters of his political rival Naome Kabasharira.