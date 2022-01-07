By Fred Muzaale

Mr Godfrey Jjemba, the sensational Kayunga District burial conductor, has said his first wife, Ms Florence Nabaweesi, with whom he sired 11 children, is making desperate attempts to return to a home she abandoned three years ago.

Mr Jjemba, 69, a resident of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, yesterday told Monitor that Ms Nabweesi was secretly begging him to allow her return to his home having realised that his status had changed.

According to Mr Jjemba, Ms Nabaweesi got married to his neighbour after he found the duo making love, and surrendered her to him.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/runaway-wife-of-burial-conductor-wants-to-return–3675218