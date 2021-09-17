By Prossy Kisakye

The members of the Rural Broadcasters Owners Association have asked the Uganda Communications Commission and Uganda Registration Services Bureau to halt the collection of artists’ royalties for their played songs on rural radios stations.

This is after Uganda Registration Services Bureau and Uganda Performing Right Society entered into a memorandum of understanding instructing UCC to compel all radio stations to pay artists royalties on songs played on air.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the chairperson of the Association, Julius Tumusiime, said UCC should stay this arrangement especially by rural radios whose income is little.

He added that such conditions on radio stations will curtail the growth of the arts industry.

The group also rejected government demand for free air time for its programs questioning where they will get the money to pay taxes and licenses if they give free air time.