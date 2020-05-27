

By Elly Kitahinga

The acting commissioner of public health in charge of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health Dr Gerald Mutungi has challenged all districts to expeditiously look for alternative isolation and quarantine before schools re-open.

Dr Mutungi says the district COVID-19 task forces need to move fast since the planned reopening of schools for the second term for finalist students as announced by president Museveni is only days away on June 4th.

He says when the pandemic broke out in the country in mid March 2020, the district COVID-19 task forces turned several learning institutions into either isolation or quarantine centres therefore the ministry is tasking the districts to secure free government land where temporally structures can be erected.

A statement issued recently by Alex Kakooza, the ministry of education permanent secretary, the second term is expected to commence on June 8th and end on September 11th 2020, while third term begins on September 28th and closes on December 18th 2020.

The ministry advises schools and higher institutions of learning to begin receiving students on Friday June 5 so they are ready to kick off on Monday June 8.