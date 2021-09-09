By U R N Rustlers have for the third time raided the farm of the General Court Martial Chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Guti, in Napak District and made off with 40 cows.

The rustlers stormed the farm in Lorengechora sub-county on Tuesday night, which has left everyone wondering about their courage.

Two months ago, rustlers raided the General’s farm and made off with 130 cows but they were recovered by the army.

In January, the warriors torched Gen Guti’s orange garden and broke into his home where they attempted to steal a tractor.

Speaking about the Tuesday evening raid, Guti’s relative, Jacob Yeno, said the rustlers were many and armed with guns.

“They came at around 8pm armed with guns and attacked us, by the time army came, they had moved with cows,” he said.

