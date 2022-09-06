By Babra Anyait

William Ruto, the president-elect of Kenya has promised all Kenyan citizens equal rights. He delivered the message to the country shortly after the judgement was made on Monday.

This was after the supreme court in its judgement delivered by the Chief Justice Martha Koome on the afternoon of 05/09/2022, dismissed all claims by Raila Odinga and other petitioners, saying they failed to prove their claims and thus uphold Ruto’s win.

Speaking to the press shortly after he was announced by the supreme court, Ruto told journalists that he would continue respecting outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta in his retirement.

‘’We will respect our president Uhuru Kenyatta in his retirement, accord him the respect any former head of state deserves because he did a great job,’’ Ruto said.

We will also respect our friend Raila when he retires.” He added.