By AFP
William Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya’s president on today after narrowly winning the coveted job in a bitterly fought but largely peaceful election.
About 20 heads of state and thousands of spectators are expected to attend his inauguration at a Nairobi stadium.
A notoriously ambitious politician who has been deputy president since 2013, Ruto beat his rival Raila Odinga — who had been backed by outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta — by less than two percentage points.
