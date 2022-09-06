By Mike Sebalu

Kenya’s treasury has provided Ksh200 million (about Ushs 7bn) for next week’s swearing-in ceremony of president-elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his election victory yesterday.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that challenged the declaration of Ruto as president-elect after the August 9 general election.

The constitution stipulates that the president-elect will be sworn in seven days after the election petition ruling.

The treasury allocated funds to the assumption of office committee that is preparing for the transition of power from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Ruto.

In its pre-election economic update, the treasury says the allocation of Kshs200 million under the executive office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for assumption of office activities.

The law mandates the State to declare the day of the swearing-in as a public holiday. The Act also specifies the exact time for particular activities, indicating that the oath is taken between 10am and 2pm on the identified date.

The Chief Justice will administer the oath of office to the president-elect alongside the registrar of the High Court. Ruto is set to be sworn-in on September 13th.