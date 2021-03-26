By Benjamin Jumbe

Gomba West Member of Parliament Robinah Rwakoojo has expressed optimism that the NRM party’s Central Executive Committee will endorse her candidature.

Rwakoojo yesterday officially launched her bid for the position of deputy speaker in the 11thparliament.

Addressing the media in Kampala, Rwakoojo said CEC cannot endorse a person who has not expressed interest in the position.

She says she will wait for CEC’s decision, expressing confidence that she will be the right candidate for the role.

So far 8 members of parliament have expressed interest in the race for deputy speakership including David Bahati, Muhammed Nsereko, Anita Among, Jacob Oboth Oboth, and Theodore Ssekikubo among others.