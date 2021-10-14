By Ritah Kemigisa

Three people have died on spot and several others are injured following a fatal accident that occurred along the Mbarara-Kabale highway in Rwampara district.

The accident that occurred at Rwemiyenje village in Rugando Sub County involved a Bismarkan bus, a boda boda and Corona vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the driver of the corona car tried to turn on his right and it unfortunately collided with a motorcycle and the speeding bus.

The Uganda Red Cross Society spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says their emergency team has rescued 30 people with minor injuries.

She adds that two of the deceased were occupants of the Corona car and the other was a cyclist.

Nakasiita meanwhile says one person who has fractured the arm has been referred to Mbarara regional referral hospital.