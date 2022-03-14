By Christine Nakyeyune

Travellers crossing to Rwanda are now having a relief, after health experts in Rwanda adopted the PCR testing, as the standard testing on all cross border points.

Before the full re-opening of the borders which happened on 7th March this year, Rwanda was using the RDT method of testing, which after the re- opening required anyone crossing from the Uganda side to undergo another test.

Many travellers had expressed dissatisfaction over the double tests, citing costs and time consuming.

KFM spoke to the Resident district commissioner for Kabale Godfrey Nyakahuma, and he confirmed that all travellers no longer have reason to worry, since Rwanda has adjusted to adopt the widely acceptable PCR testing, and it’s done at one entry side either from the Ugandan, or Rwandese.