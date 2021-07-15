By Xinhua

The Rwandan government on Wednesday announced that movements in the capital city of Kigali and eight towns will be prohibited from July 17 to July 26, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The public is not permitted to leave home except for essential services, the office of the prime minister said in a statement. The government also bans public transport, except for the transportation of people who “carry out” essential services, while motorcycles and bicycles will not be allowed to carry passengers.Under the new measures, outdoor sports and recreational activities will be prohibited. Public and private offices and businesses are required to close unless they provide essential services.

Schools and higher education institutions are also asked to be closed. The country reported 934 new cases on Wednesday evening, bringing the national tally to 50,742, with 35,582 recoveries and 607 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.The Rwandan government has been stepping up measures against COVID-19 in the past month as the central African nation sees a spike in daily new cases recently.