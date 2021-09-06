By Tonny Abet

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has confirmed that the government of Rwanda has reduced the mandatory quarantine for passengers from Uganda to one day.

Passengers from Uganda were in the last two months subjected to a seven-day quarantine period upon arriving in Rwanda, according to information from Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the country’s central health implementation agency.

When asked yesterday whether the restriction was eased, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, the UCAA director-general, said: “Yes it is true,” but didn’t give more details.

The removal of the seven-day quarantine follows a steady decline in daily numbers of reported Covid-19 cases in Uganda with the test positivity rate dropping from 10.7 per cent in June to 3.3 per cent as of yesterday.

In a September 3 statement, which this newspaper saw, RBC said the one-day quarantine is for passengers to wait for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test results which are done at $60 (Shs211,639). The charge per test is slightly below Uganda’s which is $65 (Shs229,275).

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/rwanda-eases-covid-restriction-on-travellers-from-uganda-3539580